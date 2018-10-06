NDC’s Akamba Slammed For Inciting Students Against Free SHS

Joshua Akamba

The youth wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has condemned the Deputy National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Akamba for inciting some students at the Tempane Senior High School in the Upper East region against government’s free SHS policy.

Mr. Akamba, who is seeking to be elected as the substantive organizer can be seen in a video that’s gone viral on social media, interacting with some senior high school students in the Region.

He asked the students if they were experiencing issues with bed bugs in their dormitories as a result of congestion which has been occasioned by the free SHS policy, to which they responded in the affirmative.

He made the students show their bedbug bite scars to the cameras and promised them their challenges would be over in 2020 if they vote out the NPP.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, National Youth Organiser of the NPP, Nana Boakye said the move to incite students against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is uncalled for and should be condemned.

“These are children who have been misled to say what they were saying, it can’t be held as the general view. You can’t engage in active party politics on campus and there’s a cogent reason for that,” Mr. Boakye said.

The governing party’s youth wing in a statement further indicated that the development was a “clear indication of the NDC’s vicious intentions for the free SHS Program.”

While calling on the GES to investigate the issue, the party’s youth wing also called for sanctions against authorities who allowed the incident to take place.

“The Ghana Education Service must as a matter of urgency launch a full-scale investigation into this matter and give the appropriate sanctions to the authorities of the school who allowed this unfortunate incident to take place. The Free SHS Policy is undoubtedly the boldest policy initiative in the governance history of our Country, and we must collectively guard against any actions which will seek to destroy this all-important programme,” the statement added.

Headteacher suspended

Henry Nana Boakye further indicated that the headteacher of the school had been suspended for allowing Akamba gain access to students.

Below is the statement from the NPP’s youth wing

NPP NATIONAL YOUTH WING: JOHN MAHAMA AND JOSHUA AKAMBA’S CONDUCT IN TEMPANE SHS RECKLESS AND SHAMEFUL. GES MUST CRACK THE WHIP

The National Youth Wing of the NPP has noted with great concern, some videos circulating on social media which show Former President John Mahama and Deputy National Organizer of the NDC, Mr. Joshua Akamba inciting students in various Senior High Schools against Government’s Free SHS Policy.

In yet another clear indication of the NDC’s vicious intentions for the free SHS Program, Former President John Mahama and Joshua Akamba are seen in these viral videos making highly partisan political statements which seek to ridicule the Free SHS program and court disaffection for the government.

This irresponsible, repulsive, reckless and unpatriotic act clearly flies in the face of the Ghana Education Service regulations that forbid active partisan politics on the campuses of Pre-Tertiary Education Schools.

The NPP National Youth Wing, therefore, unreservedly condemns the unfortunate conduct of Messrs Mahama and Akamba and call on all well-meaning Ghanaians to also speak against the vicious ploy by the NDC and its assigns to scuttle the Free SHS Policy.

The Ghana Education Service must as a matter of urgency launch a full-scale investigation into this matter and give the appropriate sanctions to the authorities of the school who allowed this unfortunate incident to take place.

The Free SHS Policy is undoubtedly the boldest policy initiative in the governance history of our Country and we must collectively guard against any actions which will seek to destroy this all-important program.

*Signed*

*Henry Nana Boakye*

*National Youth Organizer (NPP)*

-Citifmonline