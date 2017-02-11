NDC Youth Threaten Demo

The Youth Wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will embark on a massive demonstration to protest against what it termed the culture of intimidation, fear mongering, general harassment, dismissals and seizure of private properties of NDC officials and members by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

National executives of the NDC, it would be recalled, earlier issued a statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, warning the Akufo-Addo administration to desist from ‘lawlessly’ seizure of private properties ‘belonging’ to officials of the immediate-past NDC administration, as well victimization of their supporters and members.

This was after some members of the ruling government had reportedly locked up some state agencies and seized some vehicles and other assets believed to be owned by the state, which were in the possession of NDC executives.

Kofi Adams, National Campaign Coordinator for the 2016 Elections, is currently being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) over some five ‘stolen’ cars allegedly belonging to the state.

Numerous state properties, mainly vehicles, are reportedly missing from departments, institutions and ministries upon the NDC leaving office.

More than 200 vehicles in the presidential pool at the seat of government, the Flagstaff House, according to the Director of Communications of President Akufo-Addo, Eugene Arhin, are missing.

News about the sudden disappearance of numerous state assets under the previous Mahama administration has generated controversy in the country.

Meanwhile, the Youth Wing of the NDC, in a statement to announce its planned demonstration, which is expected to take place on February 24th, 2017, indicated that “the purpose of our planned peaceful walk through some major streets of the capital, Accra is to draw the general public and international community’s attention to the culture of intimidation, fear mongering and general harassment, dismissals and seizure of private properties of NDC officials and members – a lawless culture that has been introduced by the New Patriotic Party government since assuming power recently.”

A statement signed by the National Youth Organizer of the NDC, Siidi Abubakar Musah, the opposition party’s youth, said that the “planned mass walk by scores of Ghanaian youth in Accra is accordance with the Public Order Act.”

By Melvin Tarlue