NDC Youth Chase NR Elections Director

NDC Youth addressing the media in Tamale

The youth wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Northern Region is calling for the immediate termination of the appointment of Tanko Rashid Computer as the director of elections for the party.

According to the youth of the party, the activities of Tanko Rashid are diabolical to the progress of the party and also inimical to the fortunes of the party in the region.

The youth asserted that since Tanko Rashid assumed office, the NDC had experienced dwindling fortunes resulting from his actions, conduct and utterances.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, some members of the youth wing of the party accused him of the party’s woeful performance in the region as regards the 2016 general elections.

According to them, he failed to set up coalition centres for the party in the 2016 general elections.

Also, they accused him of being selective and divisive in his operations. They said he does not collaborate with executives of the party at the various constituency levels to promote the agenda of the party in the region.

The youth claimed the unfortunate instances that happened during the party’s constituency elections in Tamale North, Sagnarigu, Kpandai, Savelugu, Tolon, Damango, Gushegu, Salaga North and Boli/Bamboi are few examples of his ineptitude.

Spokesperson for the group, Ahmed Fareed, indicated that it was about time the regional and national executives of the party took a strong and firm stand on the actions and inactions of its regional elections director.

“What do we stand to gain by maintaining such a liability as the head of elections when more credible and competent persons who can get the job done easily are readily available?” he queried.

The regional youth wing of the party is therefore calling on the party leadership to, with immediate effect, replace him in the interest of the party.

Meanwhile, the youth wing of the party in the region have given its regional executives a four-day ultimatum to relief him of his post as the regional director of elections adding that failure of the executives to do so will trigger their wrath.

Efforts to reach the Northern Regional Director for Elections, Mr. Tanko Rashid Computer, through phone calls proved futile.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale