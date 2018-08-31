NDC Works To Stop 54 Projects From Chinese Deal

Haruna Iddrisu

Information reaching DAILY GUIDE indicates that over 53 major infrastructural projects are expected to be executed across the country with about $500 million, being the first tranche of the $2 billion Chinese deal which the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is vehemently opposing due to political expediency.

The Minority in Parliament, led by Haruna Iddrisu and NDC MP and ranking member on the Finance Committee of Parliament, Cassiel Ato Forson, are apparently scheming to sabotage the deal which the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says is a barter deal between Ghana and Sinohydro of China to undertake key infrastructural projects across Ghana.

The deal has been described as game-changer, and President Akufo-Addo’s visit to China from today would cement the deal to pave way for the projects to start in the coming weeks.

According to reports, several first-class roads, including dual carriages and overpasses, are to be constructed by Akufo-Addo administration, but the opposition NDC, which appears to be anxious about the political implications if the current government successfully undertakes all the intended projects, has written to the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF), describing the deal as ‘illegal.’

The first tranche of the $2 billion deal, according to documents sighted by DAILY GUIDE, is $500 million and would see the construction of roads in four regions namely Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central and Brong Ahafo.

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has maintained that the NPP administration wants to show to Ghanaians what an amount of $2 billion can do for a nation like Ghana, giving an assurance that the barter deal, which would give the Chinese access to Ghana’s bauxite deposits, is going to be the game-changer.

But the NDC has reported to the IMF and World Bank about the illegality and technical concerns on the Sinohydro transaction between the government of Ghana and Sinohydro of Ghana and Sinohydro of China.”

In the letter, the NDC said: “We write to notify and inform you of some legal and technical issues, as well as some inconsistencies contained in the supposed barter transaction between the government of Ghana and Sinohydro of Ghana and to seek IMF’s clarification on them.”

Phase One Projects

According to documents sighted by DAILY GUIDE, $500 million, the first tranche of $2 billion deal, would be used to construct roads in the various regions.

Ashanti Region

There is going to be a total of 14 roads in the Ashanti Region, which shall include a 40-kilometre Ahiankwanta-Obuasi Road, 21-kilometre Datano-Ahokwaa-Suhenso Road, 51-kilometre Nyinahini-Awiesu Road, 16.5-kilometre Nyinahini-Kyekyewere Road, 9.5 kilometres Kumasi Inner City Roads at Manhyia Sub-Metro; 8.9-kilometre Suame Sub-Metro Road, 9.8 Kilometre Tafo Pankrono Sub-Metro Road, 8.4-kilometre Kwadaso Sub-Metro Road and 9.2-kilometre Oforikrom Sub-Metro Road.

The rest are 7.95-kilometre Subin Sub-Metro Road, 9-kilometre Nyiaeso Sub-Metro Road, 7.5-kilometre Bantama Sub-Metro Road and 20 kilometres of roads in Mampong.

Brong Ahafo Region

About 12 of the 53 initial projects are to be carried out in the Brong Ahafo Region and beneficiary communities including Atebubu-Kwamedanso-Kojokrom which will enjoy a 30-kilometre asphalted road, 10-kilometre Sunyani Inner Ring Road, 38-kilometre New Abirem-Ofoase-Akim Oda Road, 3-kilometre Kessekrom-Adiembra Road, 6-kilometre Awakrom-Amisano (Ekumfi) Road, 20-kilometre Sunyani Inner City Roads, 8 kilometres Berekum Inner City Roads, 78-kilometre Elubo-Enchi-Kramokrom-Akotombra Road, 24-kilometre Dwenase-Nsonua-Anglo-Kwabenakwa Road, 15 kilometres Prestea Inner City Roads; 66-kilometre Twifo-Praso-Esikuma-Dunkwa Road and 100-kilometre Wulugu-Kpasenkpe-Wa Road.

Accra Inner City Roads

In Accra, there are a number of inner city roads that are expected to be embarked upon under the phase one of the deal.

They include 1.9-kilometre Fan Milk Area Road at Anyaa, 2.2-kilometre Adu-Gyamfi Road at Anyaa, 1.8 kilometres of roads at Anyaa, 1.97-kilometre Pentecost University Road, 2.06-kilometre Apostle Safro Onyinase Road, 1.8-kilometre Omanjor-Olebu Road, 1.9 kilometre Abease-Ablekuma Road, 2.5 kilometres A Lang area road at Sowotuom, 2.5-kilometre Race Course Medical Centre Road, 3 kilometres of selected roads at Gbawe, 8.5 kilometre-Nanakrom-Santeo-Ashaiman Road, 22 kilometre Adenta-Dodowa Road (dualisation), 3.32 Ofanko Hospital Link Road and 1.2-kilometre Abensu Afiama Taxi Road (Trobu).

There shall also be 7-kilometre Taifa-Burkina-Nkatia Burger Road, 5.7 kilometre Christo Asafo Area Roads Taifa and 5-kilometre Pure Water Road and Links-Kwabenya.

Central Region

In the Central Region, the following roads would constructed in Cape Coast: 3-kilometre Akotokyir Road, 7-kilometre Abura New Community Area Road, 6-kilometre Amamoma Area Road, 3-kilometre Cape Coast Polytechnic Road, 3-kilometre Apawusika Road and Links, 8 kilometrer of roads in Cape Coast which the government is yet to decide on.

Other Regions

In the Upper West Region, DAILY GUIDE gathered that there is going to be the construction of the 150-kilometre Lawra-Han-Tumu Road and Lawra-Dikpe Bridge.

In the Upper East Region, there is going to be the construction of the 50-kilometre Tutulega-Sandema-Wiase Road, 110-kilometre Jasikan-Dodo Peppesu-Nkwanta Road and 40-kilometre Bunkpurugu-Nalerigu Road, PTC Interchange Project at Takoradi in the Western Region.

Intention

Most residents across the country have over the past few years been pleading with successive governments to undertake massive infrastructural projects across the country in order to improve the living conditions in the country.

The various projects are intended to open up the regions and by extension the entire country to boost socio-economic development, but the NDC, which touts itself as a socialist party, seems to be against projects that stand to benefit the masses.

By Melvin Tarlue