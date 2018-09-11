NDC Race: I’ve Not Endorsed Any Candidate – Rawlings

Former President John Jerry Rawlings

Former President John Jerry Rawlings has dismissed reports that he has endorsed some candidates campaigning for the NDC flagbearership slot.

“The Founder of the NDC wishes to make it clear that he has not endorsed any individual or group vying for roles in the party,” the office of the former President stated Tuesday in a statement.

“He reiterates that the consultative process which was initiated by the Council of Elders will not be stampeded. This should allow the party to pave way for the emergence of true and committed patriots, whose object and focus is to re-establish the noble core of our tradition and values,” the statement issued by Kobina Andoh Amoakwa, Communications Directorate added.

The statement further charged the media to “crosscheck information concerning the former President before publication to avoid the dissemination of false and propaganda related material, especially during the campaign for national office holders in the NDC.”

-Starrfmonline