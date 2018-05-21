NDC Polls: Mahama Being Forced To Contest – Sylvester Mensah

Sylvester Mensah

NDC flagbearer hopeful Sylvester Mensah has described former president John Mahama as an “unwilling” candidate who is being forced to contest the party’s ticket for elections 2020.

“Mahama is an unwilling contestant. He has been forced to contest the polls. This election has nothing to do with who has the most resources. It is about who has the capability of leading the nation… It’s important to welcome John Mahama to the competition. Perhaps, it took him too long to make his intentions known but we are in a democratic era and so he has the right to contest.

“I may not be as resourceful as others but there is hope,” the former Chief Executive officer of the National Health Insurance Authority told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Monday.

Sly, as he is popularly called, also revealed that he and other individuals hoping to lead the party have been holding meetings on the nature of the internal campaign. He welcomed calls by pollster Ben Epshon that they must unite in order to face the former President.

“We have been meeting among ourselves because we appeared to be the only candidates who had declared our interest. We meet to ensure that the campaign becomes decorous and descent. The proposal by Ben Ephson is welcome,” he noted.

Mr. Mahama in a Facebook post Saturday declared his intention to join the race after being coy with his intentions since losing the 2016 elections.

“To you the teeming supporters and sympathizers calling and requesting me to declare my intentions for the future, I wish to assure you today, that as a servant-leader, I have listened to your calls and reflected. I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader,” he wrote.

The NDC is yet to declare guidelines for the flagbearer elections.

-Starrfmonline