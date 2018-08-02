NDC Opens Nomination For Flagbeareship Slot

Former President John Dramani Mahama, previous flagbearer for the NDC

The National Democratic Congress has opened nominations for persons seeking to contest the flagbearship slot of the party ahead of the 2020 elections.

The opposition party is, however, cautioning presidential hopefuls against opulence and campaign of insults.

General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah addressing the media on Thursday, further warned party executives against using party structures to support party candidates.

Mr. Asiedu Nketiah popularly known as General Mosquito also said there was nothing wrong with some 94 MPs declaring their support for former President John Dramani Mahama.

The MPs, according to Builsa South lawmaker Clement Apaak, have signed a document declaring their support for the former President who led the party in the 2016 defeat.

Mr. Mahama who is likely to contest the flagbearer slot for the umbrella family will have to beat competition from former UPSA vice chancellor Professor Joshua Alabi, Second deputy speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, former NHIA boss Sylvester Mensah and his former Trade minister Dr. Ekwow Spio Garbrah.

Meanwhile, nominations for National Executive elections have also equally been opened. Regional elections originally scheduled for August 25, has been pushed to September 1, 2018.

Source: Starrfmonline