NDC, NPP Won 2008, 2016 Elections By Default – PPP

Dr Allotey Brew-Hammond, PPP National Chairman

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has invited like-minded political parties, pressure groups and individuals to join it to form an alternative third force in the country.

It says the results of the previous elections showed Ghanaians voted for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) not because of their policies, but because there is no third political force.

Speaking to the media Monday, PPP National Chairman, Dr Nii Allotey Brew- Hammond, said the party is willing to join forces with other political parties to end the “duopoly” of the NPP and NDC.

“PPP National Committee has approved a resolution to work to establish a strong, viable, alternative political movement in Ghana,” he announced.

The “PPP believes it is only by bringing forces together that the dominance of NPP and NDC duopoly can be broken,” he added.

PPP, an offshoot of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) has been engaging other smaller political parties in merger talks with the aim of presenting a united front at the polls.

In the lead up to the 2016 general elections, the party and the People’s National Convention (PNC) agreed to present one candidate for the parliamentary election.

In a joint statement issued by the two parties on December 2, 2016, the PNC agreed to support PPP candidates in Wa East, Bongo, Wulensi, Tempane, Wa Central and Salaga North constituencies.

The PPP also supported PNC candidates in Nadowli/Kaleo, Sissala East, Builsa South, Bolga Central, Talensi and Walewale.

Although they were unsuccessful in winning any of the seats, PPP said it is still committed to similar arrangements in the 2020 elections.

Dr Brew-Hammond explained the invitation is borne out of the fact that the PPP is not “fixated on names, and colours of personalities.”

“The party was formed as a movement and wants to stay open to ideas and principles with the aim of bringing forces together,” he said.

He said the country would be unable to meet the needs of its citizens if power should continue alternating between the NPP and NDC, adding the two parties have the same policies when in government.

“The same policy and winner-takes-all attitude to governing will not strengthen our economy and improve the standard of living of our people.”

-Adomonline