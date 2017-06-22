NDC Needs A Fresh Face – Nunoo Mensah

Ex-President John Dramani Mahama

A leading member of the erstwhile Mahama administration, Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah says the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) needs a new flagbearer.

According to him, the party currently is “old and stale” thus needs a young blood to “shake us up.

His comment comes after Former President John Dramani Mahama has been touted as the NDC’s best bet if it wants to win the next election.

Mr. Mahama remains the only one-term president in Ghana’s fourth republic.

The odds might have been against him in the 2016 elections but Former chief of staff under the erstwhile Rawlings administration, Nana Ato Dadzie maintained that he is the most popular candidate for the NDC.

He however thinks his only stumbling block is if he fails to learn from his past.

But Brigadier General Nunoo-Mensah on Joy FM’s Super morning show vehemently disagreed.

He believes the NDC is better-off with a fresh face who is younger and more energetic.

The former chief of Defence Staff who also served a Head of Human Security under the Mahama government said the NDC needs a “leadership that is young, dynamic and can shake us up”.

