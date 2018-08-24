NDC Needs A New Face, Not Mahama – Dr. Oduro Osae

Dr. Oduro Osae

The Dean of Studies and Research at the Institute of Local Government Studies (ILGS), Dr Eric Oduro Osae, says what the National Democratic Congress (NDC) needs is a new leader, going into future elections.

According to him, former President Mahama’s comeback will spell doom for the party in the future.

“Mahama shouldn’t have come back; he will rather give the NDC a tall order and it will be difficult to get someone who will be the face of the party in the future. I think what the NDC needs now is someone they can market, a new face,” he opined.

Mr Mahama has presented his official letter of intent to run for the flagbearer slot at the party’s Adabraka headquarters on Thursday, August 23, 2018.

In a video explaining his decision to stage a comeback, Mr Mahama said: “In coming to this firm decision, I have pondered deeply and soberly on the socio-economic and political landscape of our country today vis-à-vis the clear path we have started to build, aimed at positioning Ghana as a true middle-income country by modernising our dilapidated social and economic infrastructure and gradually inculcating in the Ghanaian, a sense of patriotism, self-belief and commitment to a one Ghana agendum“.

“I have taken into consideration, the groundswell of support, the never-ending calls, and encouragement from a large section of our party elders, members of our party, supporters and Ghanaians, from diverse backgrounds,” he added.

But speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, Dr Oduro Osae said the NDC will be better off facing the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 elections with a new face as its candidate.

“John Mahama is the most marketed candidate in the NDC, he is one of the easiest to be marketed and then NDC will not incur a lot of cost marketing him. It may be easy for him to win but the margin is not going to be that wide”, Dr Osae noted.

The Dean of Studies and Research rather urged Mr Mahama to use his expertise as a former President to support other candidates.

-Adomonline