NDC Members in A-G’s Dept Sabotaging Prosecution Of Their Colleagues – Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong

New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency in the Central Region, Kennedy Agyapong has stated that dockets for the prosecution of some former officials under the John Mahama-led government is delaying because the Attorney-General’s Department is full of members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Aside the Attorney-General, Gloria Akuffo and her Deputy, Mr. Agyapong said other workers are supporters of the opposition party and are trying hard to stall the progress of the dockets, a situation, he describes as very worrying.

“I think the prosecution of these corrupt NDC officials is taking far too long because the A-G’s office is full of NDC members. A part from the A-G and her deputy, the rest are all NDC members and that is why there is no progress in the prosecution and I’m worried” he noted while speaking on Adom FM’s Morning Show, “Badwam” on Tuesday.

It will be recalled that, the outspoken MP had stated that the docket for the prosecution of five former appointees under the John Mahama-led government was ready.

According to him, he was sure that the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Dr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni made the list.

He, however, refused to mention the identities of the four.

“I can state categorically that some documents for the prosecution of some corrupt NDC officials are ready. I know of Opuni’s own and some four other”” he said.

But Mr. Agyapong says though the docket has been tampered with, he will go all out to ensure that corrupt officials are jailed.

He also called on the government to begin prosecuting alleged corrupt officials in the erstwhile Mahama administration although the office of the Special Prosecutor is yet to arrive.

-Adomonline