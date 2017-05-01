NDC Launches Attack On NPP At MCE’s Funeral

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) launched a blistering attack on the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the solemn funeral of the former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Sunyani, Kwasi Oppong Ababio at Abesim in the Brong Ahafo Region over the weekend.

The members of the NDC danced to party songs to the surprise of the people of Abesim, who accused them of turning the funeral of their beloved kinsman into a funfair.

General Secretary of NDC, Johnson Aseidu Nketia represented former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Chairman Kofi Portuphy.

Solomon Nkansah, Communication Director, Kofi Adams, National Organizer, former ministers of state, Members of Parliament (MP) and colleague DCEs and MCEs attended funeral to pay their last respects to the former MCE.

The NPP delegation was led by the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremey.

Conspicuously missing was the immediate past Brong Ahafo Regional, Eric Opoku, who has been described as an arch enemy of the former MCE by sources in the NDC regional executive.

The late Kwasi Oppong Ababio, who stood on the ticket of the NDC for the Sunyani East in the 2016 elections, died suddenly at the Brong Ahafo Regional Hospital on January 21, 2017 after he complained of stomach ache.

His mortal remains were interred at Wamfie in the Dormaa East District of the Brong Ahafo Region last Saturday.

His death came as a shock to many residents of the area who tried to link it with the discovery of 15 earth-moving machines by NPP regional activists.

Some claimed he and others clandestinely used the machines for their personnel gains.

The case is still under investigations by Sunyani Police.

Addressing the mourners after the burial, the former MCE of Dormaa Central, Gordon Asubontweng, said the people of Ghana were yeaning for the party because they were suffering.

“There is dumsor in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is already tired so cannot do the job, he added.

They donated GH¢25,000 to the family and danced to the tune of Mahama ‘dey bee, Mahama dey bee’ at the venue.

The Sunyani East constituency Organizer of the NPP, Bartholomew Nkum, in response, said that the people of Ghana recently rejected the NDC at the polls, saying that time would tell if they want them back.

They also sang ‘Onaapo, Mahama naaapo and donated GH¢2,000 to the family.

The late Kwasi Oppong Ababio who served as MCE for Sunyani Municipality from 2009 to January 2017, is survived by a wife, Georgina Oppong and four children.

From Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani

