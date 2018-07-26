NDC Lacks Leadership, Amissah-Arthur’s Death Should Have United Us – Bagbin

Alban Bagbin

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament has lamented that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is divided and the death of former Vice President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur should have united the party.

Alban Bagbin said the NDC should have taken advantage of the death of its leading member to unite the party but in his view the biggest opposition party is still in clusters.

“…as at now we should have seen the party together attending the funeral arrangements but I haven’t seen that yet. It’s just various organisations and groupings coming and going, I haven’t seen any call from the party for us to regroup and do things,” Mr Bagbin said.

He further lamented that the party hasn’t made any arrangements for what the members should do after the funeral.

“…definitely there will be an arrangement for the party to sit down, then after that what,” he queried.

The Nadowli-Kaleo MP added that the NDC is losing the good leadership it was noted for in time past.

He argued that the recent crop of the party is cut in pieces and owing to the visionary leadership that has been lost.

“It’s like we are losing leadership as a party. The NDC was known to have strong leadership. Strong, very focused and visionary leadership,” he said.

He added that the poor leadership the party is struck with is the reason he and some others have come up to offer themselves as leaders for the party.

“That is why some of us are even coming up to give leadership,” Mr Bagbin told Joy News’ Kwesi Parker Wilson.

He also said the members of the NDC are poorer and worse off than before all due to poor leadership and bad governance.

Alban Bagbin has made known his intentions to takeover the nod to lead the NDC into the 2020 elections.

Alban Bagbin was speaking to the media after he filed past the mortal remains of the late former Veep, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur on Thursday, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Several statesmen, friends, relatives, NDC faithful and the citizenry have thronged the centre to bid farewell to the late Veep.

His burial service will be held at the same venue on Friday July 27.

P.K. Amissah-Arthur passed on at the 37 Military Hospital on June 29 after he collapsed at the Air force gym.

-Myjoyonline