NDC Is On Holidays – Ganyaglo

The former Deputy Volta Regional, Francis Ganyaglo, has revealed why the opposition National Democratic (NDC) seems to have become dormant at the grassroots level after the party’s massive defeat in the 2016 general elections.

According to him, the party has not collapsed as being speculated by many of its supporters in the region, but only on holidays.

Many party members and sympathisers of the NDC in its stronghold, the Volta Region and other parts of the country, seem to have become disenchanted after the party lost power to the current New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Some executives have returned to their posts after the embarrassing defeat to the NPP, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking to the media during an end-of-year get-together in Ho recently, Mr Ganayo noted that “the NDC is only on holidays and not dead as being speculated.”

The get-together was under the auspices of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Volta Chapter, with support from Emmanuel Bedzrah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho West and Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament (MP) for Adaklu.

He explained that the party is reorganising its structures to enable it win the 2020 polls.

Reacting to concerns about the sour relationship between the party and the media, he gave the assurance that the NDC party would improve its relationship with the media to recapture power in 2020.

NDC Not Against New Region

The MP for Adaklu, Mr Agbodza stressed that the NDC was not against the creation of the new region out of the Volta Region and advised government to ensure that it benefits everybody.

He also commended the media for their role in promoting good governance and development, especially in the Volta Region and urged them to ensure the current NPP government continues projects started by past administrations.

The Ho West MP, Mr Bedzrah asked the media not to be biased but promote development, irrespective of the government in power.

He announced that the NDC Volta Caucus in Parliament would be meeting regularly with stakeholders in the region to ensure the rapid development of the country.

The legislator also announced a sponsorship package for any journalist in the region who would win the Best Reporter in Environment at the annual GJA Award Ceremony or other equally prominent award events.

An award was presented to Robert Abilba of TV3 for his long service in the region although he’s not from the region.

Wilhelm Gaitu, formerly of GNA, was also awarded for spending most of his career in the region.

Anthony Bells Kafui Kanyi was also recognized for winning an award during the 2016 GJA awards ceremony.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (freduoo@gmail.com)