NDC Guru Attacks Man With Gun Over Woman

Rashid Tanko

The Northern Regional Police Command has granted bail to Tanko Rashid Computer, a former YEA Director and Northern Regional Director of Elections of the opposition NDC, over an alleged gun attack.

Hypelinkgh.com reported that the former Northern Regional YEA Director attacked a TV presenter, Sadiq Cyber based in Tamale with pistol over a woman.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, the Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yusif Mohammed Tanko, said on Monday, one Sadiq of Choggu came to the police station and reported that he had been threatened by one Rashid Computer over his relationship with a lady said to be his girlfriend.

According to ASP Yusif, the complainant alleged that the suspect came to his house with two other guys and threatened to shoot him.

He stated that the incident took place on Sunday at about 9pm at the residence of the complainant.

The suspect was invited to the station where his caution statement was taken and later granted police enquiry bail.

He indicated that the suspect however denied any wrongdoing, but a search conducted at his house did not reveal the said gun.

“Investigations will continue and whenever there is the need for any of the two to assist police, they will be called.

A brother to Sadiq told DAILY GUIDE on condition of anonymity that the suspect attacked his brother at Choggu Manayili in the presence of his mother and girlfriend one Fati.

“Computer pulled out a gun on Sadiq and his girlfriend Fati and requested for Sadiq’s phone.”

He indicated that Computer’s boys pulled the victim out of the room and threatened to deal with him if he maintains the relationship with the lady.

Sadiq’s brother stated that the victim had been threatened to withdraw the case from the police.

“He would only withdraw the case if he is assured that his life would not be threatened, because this is not the first time he has been attacked, he added.

Rashid Tanko Computer did not answer or return calls to his phone.

From Eric Kombat, Tamale