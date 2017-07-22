NDC Is Frustrated – Obiri Yeboah Fires

Nana Obiri Boahen

DEPUTY GENERAL Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has described the largest opposition political grouping, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), as a “frustrated party.”

According to him, the NDC is still in great shock following the unexpected and embarrassing defeat that the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo handed to its (NDC’s) John Mahama during the 2016 national polls.

Nana Obiri Boahen’s remark follows a press conference by the NDC in Accra on Thursday, when members of the party lambasted Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration.

The deputy NPP general secretary, speaking on Otec FM in Kumasi a few minutes after the press conference, stated emphatically that the largest opposition political party in the country looks very frustrated.

Nana Obiri Boahen stated categorically that whatever the NDC said about the NPP’s young administration, led by Nana Akufo-Addo, had no basis and so the public should disregard them.

He said, “The NDC, clearly from all indications, is confused. They are a confused political party and that is why they have been organizing press conferences without any basis, which doesn’t make sense.

“Ghanaians should not take the NDC serious because they have nothing good to offer to the country and its people. I think they are still in great shock following the unexpected defeat that they suffered in 2016.”

Nana Obiri Boahen said instead of the NDC verbally attacking the NPP government, “they should rather lambast the massive corruption under ex-President Mahama’s administration.”

According to him, the NDC under ex-President Mahama, mismanaged the country’s economy for eight years and “this is the main reason why the country’s growth has been retarded and brought hardship onto the people.”

He indicated that Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration is seriously putting in place effective mechanisms and programmes that would accelerate Ghana’s transformation to make the citizenry prosperous.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi