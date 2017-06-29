NDC Fights Govt Over NHIS Formula

Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Health Minister

The Minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) has criticised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for putting the National Health Insurance formula before parliament for its consideration by the Committee of the Whole without the inauguration of the governing board of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

The minority disclosed that the process is a breach of the National Health Insurance Act (Act 852) which states in Section 42 that the formula is to be presented to the House after the Board of the NHIA has considered and approved of it.

The minority has, therefore, asked the government to immediately withdraw the formula from parliament for the board to be constituted before the formula is considered by the House.

At a press briefing on the issue, the Minority Spokesperson on Health, Joseph Yieleh Chireh, who is the NDC MP for Wa West, stated that the board has to ensure the effective performance of the functions of the NHIA.

“The failure of the Ministry of Health and for that matter the government of the NPP under President Nana Akufo-Addo to constitute a governing board for the National Health Insurance Authority six clear months after taking power is either a demonstration of incompetence or lack of urgency contrary to the claim by the president that he is a man in a hurry,” Hon Yieleh Chireh pointed out.

The ranking member said failure to adhere to the laid down procedure and disrespect for laws, institutions and structure in seeking approval of the 2017 NHIA formula is yet another manifestation of the lawlessness that has characterised the NPP administration.

The minority has, therefore, called on the minister of Health to immediately withdraw the formula from parliament since the minority will not accept any referral from the National Health Insurance Authority and the Ministry of Health on same until a governing board has been properly and duly inaugurated.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr