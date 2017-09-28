NDC Evicted From Gt. Accra Office Over Rent

The NDC office

A landlord has stormed the Greater Accra Regional offices of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to evict them over nonpayment of rent.

The landlord has secured a court order to carry out the eviction with armed police officers at the office near the popular Paloma Hotel on the Ring Road.

The landlord, Starrfmonline.com can confirm, went to the premises with some irate youth to close down the office.

The Greater Accra regional chairman of the NDC Ade Coker and a known lawyer of the party Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo are currently in a meeting with the landlord to settle matters.

“The amount is substantial,” the landlord told Starrfmonline.com. “I’ve gone through a lot of frustrations. They keep tossing me when they were in power so I can’t bear it anymore.”

Some staff of the party are worried over the development as executives engage the landlord to resolve the issue.

-Starrfmonline