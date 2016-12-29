NDC Electoral Fraudsters Granted Bail

Three men standing trial at a Kumasi Circuit Court over the printing of fake election observer accreditation cards have each been granted bail in the sum of GHȼ50,000.00 with two sureties to be justified.

Stephen Chandauk, Richard Gyan and Awuah Amoah Gyasi, were ordered to appear before the court on January 24.

They are facing charges of conspiracy, forgery and possession of forged official document, and pleaded not guilty.

They were remanded into prison custody during their first appearance in court.

Their other accomplice, whose name was only given as Sly and reported to be a known activist of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is on the run.

The accused had been caught right in the act of printing the fake election observer accreditation cards at a printing press in Adum, Kumasi on December 7 – the voting day.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Asumadu Okyere-Darko, told the court, presided over by Mary Nsenkyire, that a total of 128 fake accreditation cards were retrieved when the police moved in to arrest them at about 1030 hours.

He said samples sent to the Electoral Commission (EC) for examination confirmed that the cards were indeed fake.

The prosecution said Chandauk, in his caution statement, claimed he was instructed to print the cards by fugitive Sly.

-GNA