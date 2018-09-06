NDC Elections: Koku Must Bide His Time – Dzirasah

Koku Anyidoho

NDC founding member Ken Dzirasah has urged Koku Anyidoho to defer his interest to be general secretary of the National Democratic Congress to the future.

“Koku is hard working and could do the job but I think he should bide his time. He is young, there are more years ahead of him,” the former second deputy Speaker of Parliament told Bola Ray on Starr Chat.

Anyidoho who is currently deputy general secretary of the NDC is set to slug it out with his boss Johnson Asiedu Nketia for the top job. Mr. Nketia was general of the NDC before the 2008 elections that brought the party to power through the late President John Mills. The national executive elections which was scheduled for October has now been shifted to November 3, 2018.

The change, according to Asiedu Nketia, follows an advice by the Council of Elders of the party, at its emergency meeting.

So far about 100 people have picked forms to contest different positions in the opposition party.

n the Presidential race, 11 individuals including former President John Mahama and second deputy speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin have declared their interest to contest the slot.

Mr. Dzirasah however believes former UPSA Vice Chancellor Professor Joshua Alabi is the best man for the job.

“Prof. Alabi is one individual I can say without fear or contradiction that when you look at the profile of the presidential aspirants, not people who have come out as President before, but they that are starting like we have them now, he is one person who has served his public due.

“Joshua Alabi without the intervention of the state was able to grow the Institute of Professional Studies which was a proverbial commercial college to the stature of a huge university which has become the center of reference in Africa. He did this without a pesewa from the State. This alone is enough service that merits at looking him for that favour,” he noted.

-Starrfmonline