NDC Was More Divided Than NPP Ahead Of 2016 Polls- Yaw Boateng Gyan

Yaw Boateng Gyan

A former National Organiser of the main opposition National Democratic Congress has hinted that the party was more divided than the New Patriotic Party ahead of the 2016 elections.

Yaw Boateng Gyan discloses, actors of the NDC decided to trumpet the then opposition New Patriotic Party’s internal wranglings rather than the major crisis that confronted the National Democratic Congress then in government.

Boateng Gyan speaking to on a wide range of issues concerning the NDC in an interview with host of Abusua Nkommo, Kwame Adinkrah.

Boateng Gyan said, “Kwame, believe me…the NDC was much more divided than the NPP but we pretended as if all well and decided that talk about the NPP’s troubles.”

“People who dared to talk publicly about the party’s challenges were vilified and sidelined, how were we going to hear diverging opinions internally,” he asked.

“If we had paid attention to what people, our own party people were saying, I am telling you the NDC wouldn’t have been in position by now,” he revealed.

”The other issue has to do with the way and manner our people were talking to the electorates…very arrogant and disrespectful, how would we have appealed to the voters,” Gyan added.

“Kwame, some of us couldn’t talk because they said we have been voted out of the executive position of the party and so we shouldn’t talk…a lot of things went wrong,” he said.

“The grassroots of the party were angry because they were not resourced to work for the party, rather outsiders and strangers were the enjoying all the party’s resources for campaigns,” he said.

“For example, common party bills…the party had to send people from Accra to come to my hometown in Sunyani to erect billboards when our own local people could have been engaged, so they felt sidelined and so refused to contribute their energy to the campaign.”

“If you look at all these factors, must you be told that the party was deeply divided….we were even lucky the grassroots of the didn’t rise up in anger against those sent from Accra to fix campaign materials at the local level,” he added.

-Ghanaweb