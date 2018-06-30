NDC Demo Aborted

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) yesterday cancelled plans to protest against the dismissal of Charlotte Osei, the former chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), to mourn the death of the former Vice President Paa-Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.

In an interview with DAILY GUIDE at the party’s headquarters in Accra, some party members attributed the cancellation of the demonstration to the untimely demise of Mr Amissah-Arthur on Friday morning.

A party member, who only gave his name as Edem, told the paper that he and his colleagues were at the Obra Spot to begin the demonstration when they heard the unfortunate news.

Edem added that they travelled to party’s headquarters to commiserate with other executives.

He urged other party members to remain calm in these trying times and wait for the party’s executives to schedule a new date for the demonstration.

Another party member, who pleaded anonymity, said they would demonstrate against the government to show their displeasure with its decision.

“We will not demonstrate because of the sad news from 37 Hospital this morning, but we will come back and do it when we hear from our executives,” he said.

Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur was a politician and economist, who served as Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) from 2009 to 2012.

Mr. Amissah-Arthur reportedly collapsed while exercising at the Ghana Air Force Gym, and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he died at the age of 67.

By Ebenezer Gyamerah & Juliana Naki Odonkor