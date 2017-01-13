NDC Cries Out

Kofi Portuphy (3rd right) with party executives addressing a press conference yesterday at the party head-office

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed grave concern about the recent attacks on its members by Invincible Forces of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to the party, the violent acts being perpetuated on NDC members by the Invincible Forces were unacceptable.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s head office in Accra yesterday, the National Chairman of the NDC, Kofi Portuphy, who was wearing a red scarf, called on President Akufo-Addo to call his men to order before the situation gets out of control.

“Since we peacefully handed over the administration of this country, we have witnessed disruption in the works and operations of state institutions, unlawful occupation of public offices, vandalisation of state property across the country and violent attacks on the lives of Ghanaian citizens perceived to be members and supporters of NDC.

“As a responsible opposition, we are unable to continue to sit idle while the president continues to turn a blind eye on acts of terrorism being perpetuated since he took over the helms of leadership of the country,” the irate NDC Chairman said.

Flanked by the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia and National Women’s organizer, Anita Desoso, who all wore red arm and head bands, Mr. Portuphy warned that members of the NDC would retaliate if the president fails to call the Invincible Forces to order.

“The conduct of the Invincible Forces will no longer be countenanced. We are calling on civil society, religious bodies, and the international community, not to blame the NDC if the unacceptable conduct of the Invisible Forces leads to reprisal attacks,” he said.

Seizure of Institutions

Touching on some of the worrying happenings in the country since the NPP took over power, Mr. Portuphy said there has been seizure of toll booths at Adenta and Ashaiman, and invasion of the Passport Office by some NPP supporters, among others.

He also alleged that some NPP executives were writing letters to heads of schools to discontinue the School Feeding Programme until further notice.

“We have some of our supporters who are traders at Abgogbloshie, a suburb of Accra, displaced from the market and have been sleeping at the party office to avoid being lynched by the rampaging NPP hooligans,” he added.

“We consider this act as unacceptable as it represents interference by a political party in the work of a state institution and also a clear threat to law and order.

By Cephas Larbi