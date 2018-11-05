NDC Clashes: Treasurer Was Beaten In My Presence – Inusah Fuseini

Inusah Fuseini

The leader of the Northern regional caucus of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Parliament Alhaji Inusah Fuseini has disclosed that the regional treasurer of the party was attacked in his presence by a vigilante group affiliated with the umbrella family while in a meeting over the weekend.

There is a standoff between the NDC Northern regional chairman Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila and secretary Sualisu Be-Awuribe, a development which triggered an assault on some executives on Saturday.

During the attack, the secretary’s car was damaged and was manhandled by a group called ‘Al-Qaeda’ over concerns he is leading an attack against the Regional Chairman.

Former President John Mahama has waded into the issue asking for calm among the base of the party as the Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu leads efforts to address the impasse.

Speaking to Morning Starr Monday, the Tamale Central MP said the angry vigilante group failed to heed to his appeals to cease the violence.

“In a meeting at the Regional Chairman’s house, we were informed of an attack at his office and so the meeting ended abruptly. Upon arrival at his office, we noticed not much damage was done. I met the treasurer of the party in the region and asked that we stand under a tree to have a brief chat.

“Before our chat could start, a group of young men pounced on us and tried beating the treasurer. The treasurer had to run for his life. I tried stopping the young men but they just wouldn’t listen,” he told Morning Starr host Francis Abban.

Meanwhile, police in the Northern region has commenced investigations to the matter but are yet to make any arrest.

-Starrfmonline