NDC Chairman Petitions IGP Over Teacher’s Death

Sgt Bright Opoku Yeboah And The Late Vida Frema

THE FAMILY of Vida Frema, the Kumasi Girls’ Senior High School (SHS) tutor, who was found hanging on a rope in her fiancée’s room at Konongo on Monday, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu.

A top member of the deceased family, Yaw Obimpeh, who is the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has accused the Konongo Divisional Police Command of bias and unprofessional conduct.

According to him, checks made by the bereaved family indicated that the Konongo police wanted to twist facts to help save their colleague, Sgt Bright Opoku Yeboah, in whose room the teacher was found dead.

Mr Yaw Obimpeh said the Konongo police, notably the commander and crime officer, have acted unprofessionally with regards to investigating the circumstance that led to Vida’s bizarre hanging and eventual death.

First of all, he accused the Konongo police of removing Vida’s dead body from the incident scene without allowing any family member to witness it, saying, “They intentionally did that to shield Sgt Yeboah, who is the prime suspect.”

According to him, the bereaved family was lucky that some ‘Good Samaritans’ took snapshots of Vida at the crime. “But for the pictures in which Vida was seen kneeling with a rope on her neck, the police would have said something different,” he noted.

Additionally, he alleged that even though the circumstance that led to Vida’s death is still being investigated, “the Konongo police on Tuesday called the bereaved family to come and take away Vida’s clothing and other items.”

Mr Obimpeh, who was brimming with rage on Nhyira FM in Kumasi on Thursday, claimed that the police had acted unprofessionally to protect their colleague “and I will make sure the police hierarchy will punish them accordingly.”

According to him, someone, surprisingly, initially called the family on phone that Vida was killed in a road accident on the Kumasi-Konongo highway, but the cause of death quickly changed after the pictures had surfaced.

He said the family has several evidences, including bruises and blood stains on Vida’s body, which clearly meant that she was murdered, adding that the police could not do anything to disrupt the investigation, now.

He said Vida was married to someone abroad and she was still dating the policeman, adding that Sgt Yeboah, who is also preparing to travel abroad, allegedly killed Vida over a debt he owed the teacher.

Praises IGP

The NDC regional chairman however, showered praises on the IGP and the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, COP Ken Yeboah, for preventing the Konongo police from messing up the case.

He recalled that the IGP quickly ordered the command to take over the case after he had been briefed about it; and COP Ken Yeboah also acted based on what the IGP had directed him to do.

Meanwhile, Mr Yaw Obimpeh announced that Sgt Yeboah had since been arrested and assisting in investigation.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi