NDC Candidate Arrested For Stealing

Teddy Addy Kwakye.

The 2016 National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Anyensuano in the Eastern Region, Teddy Addy Kwakye, has been arrested by the Manet Police at Okpoigonno for allegedly stealing GH¢300,000.

Mr Kwakye, according to information, forged some factious documents and bank accounts to collect the money from government for work carried out by the complainant without her knowledge.

The complainant, who later realized that her money had been paid to somebody else, reported the matter to the police, which led to the arrest of the former NDC aspirant on March 14, 2017 at Okpoigonno.

Confirming the story to DAILY GUIDE, ASP Sylvanus Azure, the District Commander in-charge of Manet Police Station, said the complainant (name withheld), reported to the police that he won a contract from the then National Democratic Congress government in 2013 to construct drains and repair the Baatsonaa and Unibank roads at Baatsonaa at a cost of GH¢300,000.

She was to be paid the money upon completion of the project by government.

The complainant said after completing the work, she filled forms for the money to be paid into her account but was told that the money had already been paid to her.

She said documents and other relevant documents were given to her.

It later came to light that the NDC parliament candidate for Anyensuano allegedly committed the act.

The police apprehended Mr. Kwakye on March 14, 2017 at Baatsonaa to assist in investigations.

Further investigations revealed that the suspect, without the knowledge of the victim, forged some documents and with the help of some of his friends in the past administration, the money was paid into his account.

Meanwhile, the suspect, in his caution statement, admitted the offence but claimed he used part of the money to finance his campaign and buy a Hyundai Sonata with the hope of paying back the money after winning his seat.

The suspect, who lost the seat, has provisionally been charged with stealing and has been granted police enquiry bail.

The vehicle has been impounded at the police station while investigations continue.

(lindatenyah@gmail.om)

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey