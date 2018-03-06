NDC Attacks Minister Over Burnt Trucks

Salifu Saeed

The Northern Regional Secretariat of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called for the resignation of the regional minister owing to the burning of 14 tipper trucks, an excavator and motorbikes by the military at Dalun.

A statement issued by the Secretariat indicated that the Northern Regional minister, Salifu Sa-eed, instigated the military to take that action.

“Hon. Salifu Sa-eed will do himself some good by stepping down to stop exercising wrong judgement and indiscretion.”

Northern Regional Secretariat of the NDC also appealed to affected members of the Tipper Truck Drivers Association in Tamale to exercise restraint and seek legal redress.

Last year, the Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC), led by the Regional Minister, gave sand winners in the area a one-week ultimatum to vacate the site.

According to REGSEC, the illegal sand winning was adversely affecting the operations of Ghana Water Company Limited in the area.

The activities of the sand winners cause erosion and increase the turbidity of raw water.

Failure of the sand winners to comply with the directives by the Regional Security Council led to the destruction of their property.

From Eric Kombat, Tamale