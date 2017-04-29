NCCE Launches Constitution Week

Josephine Nkrumah (second left) addressing the media

THE NATIONAL Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has launched the 2017 edition of its annual Constitution Week celebration, aimed at educating the masses on the importance of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

Speaking at the launch in Accra on Friday, Chairperson of NCCE, Josephine Nkrumah, said, “As a Commission, the commemoration of the Constitution goes beyond public engagements. It is a time for evaluating the impact of our programmes in relation to current and emerging national issues, and also for formulation of appropriate strategies to reinforce a collective sense of civic responsibility, nation building and democratic governance.”

The activities for this year’s celebration, which is being held under the theme, “Restoring The Ghanaian Identity: Our Values, Our Passion,” she observed, included citizenship week, engagement with security agencies across the country, e-constitution quiz competitions in second circle schools.

“Constitution Week offers us an ideal opportunity to transcend the abstract and engage beyond intellect to a more personal experience of our constitution,” she said, adding, “If we fail in our mandate to create and maintain awareness in a consistent and sustained manner, we risk having a citizenry that is constitutionally illiterate.”

Since 2001, the Commission has commemorated Constitution Week with celebrations launched annually on April 28, and it is expected to reach out to 10,000 schools nationwide this year.

“On this day, we urge all Ghanaians to make reading the Constitution a regular part of their lives,” she said.

This year marks the 25th milestone of anuninterrupted democratic governance under the 1992 Constitution of the 4th Republic of Ghana, and the celebration is expected to highlight to the masses the importance of being law abiding at all times.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chairman in-Charge of Operations at NCCE, Samuel Asare Akuamoah, has appealed for support for the activities of the Commission.

BY Melvin Tarlue