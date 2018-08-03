NCA Intervenes In Glo-Surfline Impasse

Director General of the NCA, Mr. Joe Anokye

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has intervened in an impasse between Glo Ghana Ltd. and Surfline Ghana.



The impasse, was the result of a financial tussle between the two (2) telecom companies concluded with Surfline’s network being impaired and with disruptions of service for Surfline customers since Tuesday, 31st July, 2018.



Speaking to the situation, the Director General of the NCA, Mr. Joe Anokye, emphasised the importance of communication services to national development and the need to ensure that consumers are protected even during disputes.



He also referred to Section 6 (1) of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008, Act 775 which outlines the obligations of individual licensees as follows in subsections (i) and (m) quoted below:



6. (1) A network operator or service provider shall:



(i) submit complaints from and disputes with



(i) other licensees,



(iii) operators of electronic communications networks,



(iii) providers of electronic communications services, and



(iv) other users,



to the Authority for resolution where the complaints or disputes are because of the licensee’s exercise of its rights and obligations under the licence; (m) not impair or terminate the electronic communications service provided to a user during a dispute, without the written approval of the Authority;



As a result of these provisions, no electronic communications service can be impaired or terminated during a dispute without the written approval of the Authority.



The NCA, during the impasse, met with both Glo and Surfline to determine the details and extent of the issue. After various engagements, the Authority advised both parties, to refer all disputes between them to the NCA for redress and directives for further and external actions if need be.



On their part, Surfline, was cautioned to ensure that they meet all obligations to all stakeholders to avoid a repetition of such issues and to ensure that their customers duly receive the benefits of the services they had subscribed to. The Surfline network has since been restored.



In conclusion, the NCA wishes to inform all consumers and the general public that the Authority is committed to protecting consumers as well as ensuring that players within the communications industry abide and comply with the relevant regulations and licence obligations for sustained and continuous telecommunications service.



Finally, the Authority takes this opportunity to thank the two (2) parties, Glo and Surfline, for their readiness to work with the Authority and further reminds all players within the industry of their role within the industry.

Source: classfmonline.com