NC Cries For Cash

Naa (With mic), Dr Amoah and Dan Kwaku Yeboah at the press conference

The Normalization Committee (NC) has stated in plain terms that they are having financial challenges.

Headed by Dr. Kofi Amoah, the Committee pointed out in a press conference yesterday that the inaccessibility to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) account has accounted for the current predicament.

“I am sorry to say this but the Ghana Police are yet to hand over the accounts of the GFA,” said Naa Odofoley Nortey, a member of the Committee.

She added “We’ve had to pre-finance some of our activities in the hope that when we are finally given access to the accounts, there will be some funds to defray our debts.”

For now, the bank accounts and other assets of the erstwhile GFA have been frozen pending investigations.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum