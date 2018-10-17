NC Calls On Minister

The Minister (3rd L), his deputy (L) and members of the NC

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah (MP) has reiterated government’s readiness to support the Normalization Committee (NC) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as the latter embarks on a process of restoring confidence and trust in football activities in the country.

The Sector Minister said government recognizes the current situation as an opportune time to right the wrongs that has long been associated with every facet of the game, make it attractive for Ghanaians to patronize and enjoy their football again.

The Minister made these remarks when the NC of the GFA led by its President, Dr. Kofi Amoah, called on him at his office yesterday.

Mr Isaac Kwame Asiamah expressed government’s gratitude for their immense demonstration of dedication and valour to the course, adding that “having been very successful in your respective endeavors, I’m very confident that the Committee is very capable of delivering on your mandate to the expectations of football lovers.”

The Minister noted that Ghana football has suffered some significant damage to its image and appealed to the Committee to work and overturn the fortunes of Ghana football brand. This, he said, would go a long way to attract the needed corporate support for the game.

In a bid to work on the image of Ghana football, the Deputy Minister, Perry Curtis Okudzeto also urged the Committee to ensure that other stakeholders such as the media, who are very significant towards this drive, are involved and are made part of the reformation process.

Dr. Amoah thanked the Ministry for its unflinching support after the Committee was instituted by world football governing body, FIFA.

He reckons the challenges ahead as a result of the huge expectations of Ghanaians. However, he was optimistic that with the continued support from government, stakeholders and the people of Ghana, the Committee would be able to bring about the needed reforms in the country’s football activities.

In this regard, Dr Amoah disclosed that the Committee has started engaging people who have deep understanding of the industry to be part of yet to be announced ad-hoc committees that would work with the Committee to successfully deliver on its mandate.

Other members of the Committee namely the Vice President, Mrs Lucy Quist, and Mrs Naa Odofoley were present.

The rest were the two Deputy General Secretaries of the GFA, Mr Alex Asante and Mr. Emmanuel Dasobre as well as the Spokesperson, Dan Kwaku Yeboah.

From The Sports Desk