Nayiri Appeals For New Region

President Nana Addo with Nayiri Naa Bohigu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga

The overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohigu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga, has appealed to the government to consider the creation of a new region from the Northern Region – calling it North-East Region.

According to him, the creation of the new region would aid in conflict resolution and also bring development and governance to the doorsteps of the people.

Naa Bohigu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga, commending the president for his policies, said they had identified some 33 million tonnes of limestone around Gbanda – a resource that he appealed to the government to find investors to exploit as part of the governmen’s ‘One District, One Factory’ policy.

The overlord said this resource when exploited, would curb the high rise in rural-urban migration.

For many years, the main source of power supply to Nalerigu has been from the control room at Yendi, and according to the residents, this had mounted pressure on the facility, leading to frequent power outages.

In view of this, the Nayiri has called on the president to intervene to see to the construction of a sub-station at Nalerigu, which would take its power from the main transmission line along the Tamale-Bolega road.

Naa Bohigu Sheriga also appealed to the government to build a multipurpose assembly hall for the nursing training school at Nalerigu and fence the campus of the school while providing it with some buses.

Nayiri Naa Bohigu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga, expressed joy at the visit of President Akufo-Addo when he paid a courtesy call on him at his palace.

He commended the president for the many pro-poor policies his government has implemented since he took over the affairs of the country.

Meanwhile, the overlord has praised the roads minister for his swift response to the collapse of the bridge linking Nalerigu to other communities.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also appealed to the Nayiri and his opinion leaders to support him as he plans to create a new region from the Northern Region.

“If you are determined to have a new region, it is in your hands, the way you respond to the commission of enquiry and how you vote,” Nana Addo urged.

FROM Eric Kombat, Nalerigu