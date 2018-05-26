Navy Arrests 3 Fuel Smugglers

The impounded fuel haulage trucks

THREE PERSONS are in the custody of the Eastern Naval Command of the Ghana Navy at Tema Newtown in the Greater Accra Region, in connection with alleged illegal oil transfer at the canoes basin at the Tema port.

The culprits were said to have been caught while transferring oil from a specially designed canoe into three oil tankers with the aid of a standby pump generator.

Information gathered by DAILY GUIDE indicated that the three Ghanaian suspects were rounded up by a patrol team from the command.

Checks revealed that the canoes, which have been crafted like fishing vessels, were being used to convey oil illegally from the high seas and transferred into trucks ashore.

Meanwhile, the canoe transporters and the three fuel tankers have been impounded for further investigations.

Operations Officer at the Eastern Naval Command, Commander Isaac Mohammed Abu, addressing a section of the media in Tema yesterday, explained that the suspects, who are believed to be members of a syndicate who are currently on the run, had since been placed in custody for further investigations.

Commander Abu warned persons engaging in the illegal oil transfer and siphoning on the country’s waters to refrain from that because the Navy will clamp down on such illegal activity.

He stated that the suspects would be handed over to the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and the police for appropriate actions.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema