Navrongo Gets A Presiding Member, After 2 Years

Joseph Adongo

The Kassena-Nankana Municipal Assembly, in the Upper East Region, now has a Presiding member, after the Assembly has been without one since 2015.

The Kassena-Nankana Municipal Assembly was tthe only Assembly, without a Presiding Members in the whole of the three regions in the Northern part of the country, after the last District Assembly Elections was held in September 2015.

The new Presiding Member, Joseph Adongo, an elected Assembly member representing the Naaga Electoral Area, polled 36 votes in his favour after two rounds of voting by the Assembly members. His only contender, Simon Peter Akanzu polled 14 votes in the second round of the exercise.

In the first round of voting, Joseph Adongo polled 32 votes, while Simon Peter Akanzu, polled 18 votes, which meant none of them had the two-third majority of the total membership of the Assembly.

The Kassena-Nankana Municipal Assembly has a total of 51 members, made up of 1 Member of Parliament, Hon. Joseph Kofi Adda, 35 Elected members and 15 Government Appointees.

Per this number, a Presiding Member was expected to polled 34 votes in his or her favour.

The new Presiding Member, Joseph Adongo, pleadged to unite the Assembly and called for support from all Assembly Members so as to develop the Municipality.

“We are one people and what should matters most to us is our development. What has happened today has taught me a lesson that, once we commit ourselves to do something, it can be achieve.”