Navasco Final Year Students Sacked For Misconduct

The sacked students

The Kassena-Nankana Municipal Direcotor of the Ghana Education Service, Ann Kye-eebo has confirmed knowledge of the sacking of over 300 final year students of the Navrongo Senior High School, indefinately.

According to her, she received a complain from the Headmistress of the School on Tuesday afternoon, over the misconduct of the final year students towards their Masters and school properties.

The Headmistress wanted the Directorate of Education to intervene to calm the angry students down.

Madam Kye-eebo told the media that, her advised to the students to rescind their decision so as to get their academic work going peacefully till they finish writing their West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination, did not yield any positive result, as they continued threatening mayhem.

“I had no option than to agree with the leadership of the School, to sack the final students to ease the tention in the school and also to protect lives and property in the school. So, from Wednesday morning, the final year students have been out of the school.”

Daily Guide has gathered that, the School Prefects and other Students’ Representative Council members are still on campus, because they were seen calming down their colleagues and advising them to eat their meals.

Now the worry of many concerned persons is how the students, especially those from outside the Upper East region, will servive throughout the period they will be staying outside campus to prepare to write their final examination.

Some female students who spoke with the Daily Guide said, suddenly young men in the Navrongo town have started being nice and promising to help them with accomodation and daily feeding so long as they continue to stay out of campus.

“As for me, I tell them I don’t need their help; my mother has called her friend to help me with accomodation and food. I have asked for money for transportation to school to write all my exams. … but sir the problem is that, some of my friends are not lucky like me, I know the small boys and men will get them by all means.” A final year female student noted.

If the situation does not change anytime soon and the students remain out, many of the female students will fall victim to the many distractive traps in the Municipality.

Navrongo is a busy town from morning to night, with many genuine economic activities, but could become dangerous for these stranded “girls”, especially at night. It is an open secret that, there are lots of promiscious activities in the area at night, due to its closeness to the Ghana-Burkina-Faso border.

Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga