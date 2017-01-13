National Symphony Orchestra Performs @ Alliance Française

National Symphony Orchestra

The National Symphony Orchestra will on Saturday, January 14, perform a number of its recent compositions at the Alliance Française in Accra.

A resident group of the National Theatre of Ghana, the orchestra is one of the few classic symphony orchestras in contemporary West Africa since its establishment in 1959.

The concert which aims at strengthening ties between the Alliance Française and the National Theatre is also geared at making performances of the group accessible to the general public.

Patrons will be treated to western and Ghanaian classics, traditional/ popular Ghanaian tunes, as well as popular evergreen Ghanaian harmonies at the concert which is expected to attract locals and foreigners alike.

Since 2005, the orchestra has been conducted by Isaac Annoh who equally serves as the orchestra’s music director. It has engaged in a number of collaborations, including a recent one with the veteran folk musician Egya Koo Nimo.

Former conductors include Phillip Gbeho, Geoffery Boateng, Dinah Reindorf, Nana Danso Abiam, Kenn Kafui, Emmanuel Gyimah Labi, Akosua Obuo Addo, George Dorf, Oscar Sulley, Kweku Acquaah-Harrison and Lahnor Adjartey Adjei.