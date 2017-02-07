National Security Storm Former Veep Aide’s House

James Agyenim-Boateng

Officials of National Security have stormed the home of former aide to the former Vice President, James Agyenim-Boaten.

It is unclear if they took anything away, but Starr News sources say the operatives were in search of vehicles, they believed were in his possession.

The incident was tweeted by the former deputy Information minister Tuesday.

National Security officers came to my home at 6am. They were looking for “missing” cars. — James Agyenim-Boaten (@jagyenim) February 7, 2017

The government has established a task force to retrieve state properties in the hands of private individuals.

It followed the seizure of some vehicles belonging to NDC national organiser Kofi Adams by some state security operates.

The task force is made up of officials from the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Revenue Authority, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), and the Office of the President.

It is however unclear if the officials who stormed the home of the former presidential staffer are members of the task force.

-Starrfmonline