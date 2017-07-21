National Gospel Music Awards Launched

Brother Sammy

Royal Akofena Entertainment, a Kumasi-based event organising company, has launched the maiden edition of the National Gospel Music Awards at the Miklin Hotel in Kumasi.

The ceremony attracted a large number of the stakeholders in the creative arts industry and a section of other gospel artistes like Brother Sammy, Willie & Mike, Gifty Osei and Mabel Okyere.

The maiden event will take place in October this year, and a nominees’ jam is also expected to take place in Kumasi before the main event.

The awards scheme, according to the organisers, was instituted to recognise and honour distinguished personalities who have positively contributed to the steady growth of the gospel music industry in Ghana.

Speaking at the launch of the event, the coordinator, Peter Kwabena Dwabeng Sergio, said, “This award scheme is purposely to celebrate gospel artistes in the music industry, because this genre contributes positively to national development but with little recognition. They deserve better, they need to be encouraged to spread the gospel to fill the Kingdom of God.”

According to him, the awards come with 30 categories, which will be judged by a board of jury after public nominations before the public is invited to decide the ultimate winner through votes.

Among the categories to be competed for are female worship song of the year, best praise song of the year, best gospel song of the year, best contemporary gospel album, best traditional song and others.

Nominations are opened for awards consideration and forms they can be filled on raegh.com and at Royal Akofena Entertainment offices, organisers have announced.