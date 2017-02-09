National Chocolate Day on February 14

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) will mark this year’s National Chocolate Day celebration on February 14 on the theme ‘Love Chocolate, Love Adventure’.

The day, according to organisers (Ministry of Tourism, Culture & Creative Arts), will be used to promote agro-tourism in the country.

The GTA says it will use this year’s celebration to reorganise the Tetteh Quarshie cocoa farm at Akwapim-Mampong into a major agro-tourist site. Other activities to mark the day include a social media trivia campaign aimed at awarding winners with prizes.

National Chocolate Day was instituted by the GTA, in collaboration with Cocoa Processing Company, Ghana Cocoa Board and Ghana Chef Association eight years ago, to create awareness on the need for Ghanaians to patronise cocoa products and to help generate more revenue for national development.