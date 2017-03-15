National Cathedral Dear To My Heart – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has reaffirmed his commitment to building a non-denominational national cathedral in the country. According to him, the project is dear to his heart, and he is certain it will inure to the benefit of all Ghanaians when completed.

Addressing members of the Christian Council of Ghana who paid a courtesy call on him at the Flagstaff House, the President called for support from the clergy to ensure that the project takes off smoothly.

“It is a project that is very dear to my heart, and I’m hoping that together we will be able to realize it.

No matter how long it takes, I think at least we have to begin, because I think it is a good idea and it inures to the ultimate benefit of all of us,” Akufo-Addo said.

He urged members of the Council who will not be directly involved in working towards the realization of the facility, to give their ultimate support to those who will be tasked to undertake the project.

“You have to pick some, you cannot pick everyone but I know that those who will be selected to work on the project have the support of the rest who are not on it to receive their endorsement and help,” he said.

The President on 6th March 2017, cut the sod for the construction of the national Christian non-denominational cathedral for the country, as part of events that marked Ghana’s 60th anniversary celebration.

He said at the sod cutting ceremony that the lack of such infrastructure in the country, prompted him to take the initiative which he said will serve a very important purpose for the Christian community in the country.

He revealed that funding for the project will be sourced from the Christian community and Churches in the country.

But the idea has been challenged by some Ghanaians who say the facility is unnecessary considering that Ghana is a secular state and that the government appears to be interfering in religious affairs by this decision.

A member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), James Kwabena Bomfeh, has in that regard filed a suit at the supreme court challenging the president’s decision to build the cathedral, saying that the country as a secular state must not be seen to be getting involved in religious activities such as building a Christian cathedral and facilitation Muslim’s pilgrimage to Mecca.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has urged the Christian Council of Ghana not to relent in its efforts to make suggestions towards effectively governing the country.

He said it was helpful to hear from religious leaders on pertinent national issues that are of interest. He noted that the management of the country must not be left in the hands of politicians, but everyone must come on board to do their part.

-Citifmonline