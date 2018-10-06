National Ageing Bill Is Coming

Gifty Twum-Ampofo

The Deputy Minister of Gender and Social Protection, Gifty Twum-Ampofo, says the National Ageing Bill will soon be laid before Parliament for passage into law to pave way for the establishment of the Aged Fund.

According to her, the ministry was reviewing the action plan of the Bill with key stakeholders in order to include emerging issues that affect elderly persons.

The Deputy Minister made the remark during the celebration of the United Nation’s Day for the aged, which was organized by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema Central, Kofi Brako for senior citizens in Tema.

She said the Aged Fund would address challenges affecting the aged and provide a social safety net for the elderly in the country.

Mr. Twum Ampofo stressed that her outfit is collaborating with development partners and civil society organizations to conduct geriatric training for health professionals in Ghana to address the health needs of the elderly.

According to her, the Gender Ministry is also looking for a place to help the aged to socialize.

Mr Brako explained that the event was used to try to find solutions to the numerous problems.

He added that “the aged are not well taken care of, and we need to change our way of dealing with the aged.”

The MP expressed worry over the conduct of the youth in the country and asked the public to ensure better future for them.

Meanwhile, about 1,000 aged persons, who attended the event were feted and given clothes and walking sticks.

Other senior citizens were presented with citations.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema