Nasara Elated Over Zongo Project

President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo

The NPP Nasara Wing have applauded President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo and his government for creating the Ministry for Inner Cities and Zongo Development purposely as part of his Zongo project.

Describing the project as a means of attending to the unique needs of the residents in the nation’s Inner Cities and Zongos, they lauded the government for committing itself to establishing the Zongo Development Fund which would feature in the 2017 national budget to be read in March in fulfillment of the party’s flagship manifesto promise. These were contained in a statement signed by the National Nasara Coordinator, Kamal-Deen Abdulai.

“It is a known secret that our Inner Cities and Zongos are lagging behind in terms of development due to several years of neglect and marginalization by successive governments,” adding “We, at Nasara, an organ of the NPP with the mandate of seeing to the welfare of the people living in Inner Cities and Zongos, has consistently made a passionate appeal to governments to prioritize the development needs of these communities in order to bridge the widening gap between the ‘haves’ and the ‘have nots’.”

“It is for this reason, the statement observed, that the creation of a Ministry for this purpose by the government of Akufo-Addo comes to us as refreshing news.”

“We are confident that, with this bold intervention, the story of our Inner Cities and Zongos would assume a positive dimension. We are in the light of this, very grateful to the NPP government for this award-winning novelty which would go a long way to better the lot of our Zongos and Inner Cities.”

The Nasara Wing of the governing party also congratulated Mr. Boniface Abubakar Saddique, the Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency on the occasion of his appointment as the Minister responsible for this Ministry. “We have absolute confidence in him considering the fact that he, himself, is a typical “Zongo boy” and also one, who has significant appreciation of the issues that matter to the good people of Zongo and Inner Cities for that matter.”

The National Nasara wing descended upon Mr Inusah Fuseni’s remarks about the Zongo project describing it as a statement in bad faith.

Mr Inusah Fuseini, who also doubles as NDC MP for Tamale Central is on record to have described as discriminatory and unconstitutional, the decision to create a Zongo Ministry.

“We find the NDC’s opposition to the creation of this Ministry as most unconscionable, shocking and unfortunate. Accordingly, we condemn same in no uncertain terms. We are also calling on Inusah Fuseini, whose constituency has arguably, some of the biggest slums and Zongos in the country to retract his unfortunate comments and apologize to the good people of Zongo.”