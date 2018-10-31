Nasara Chief Thanks Gov’t

Aziz flanked by other Nasara executives

Former Accra Hearts of Oak Management member and Nasara coordinator of New Patriotic Party (NPP), Abdul Haruna Futah, has expressed profound gratitude to government for a successful Hajj.

To him, government slashing the air fares of pilgrims in the last trip to Mecca goes to show how sensitive the Akufo Addo-led government is regarding Zongo related issues.

And in a thanksgiving ceremony at the Kawokudi Park on Saturday, together with members of the Hajj Board and officials of Nasara, he pointed out that the government’s assistance was worth mentioning, hence the gathering.

He said “We are indeed grateful to government for the successful organization of this year’s Hajj.

“As a coordinator of Nasara, this gesture- the creation of the Zongo Common Fund, the Zongo Ministry, free SHS, among other benefits, has made my work easier.

“I want to assure all that I will go the extra mile to ensure that I win the Zongos for NPP by raising influential youth through hard work to change the fortunes of the Zongo communities.”

Meanwhile, Aziz has promised that plans were in place to construct an astro-turf at the Kawokudi Park in future saying, “Definitely, this grassless pitch will see a major improvement through the hard work of the Zongo Ministry. We are in office to serve and make our communities better.”

From The Sports Desk