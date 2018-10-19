Napo’s Astro Turf Takes Shape 

THE ULTRA modern Astro Turf project, being constructed at Abbey’s Park, in the Manhyia South Constituency, is progressing rapidly.

The completion of the project would lead to the grassless park being developed into a modern park.

The Astro Turf project is the brainchild of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South Constituency, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

The MP, who is also the Education Minister, is embarking on the project as part of his efforts to develop sporting activities in the constituency.

A certain private company that had realized the splendid works of the Manhyia South lawmaker, decided to support him with the big project.

Works on the Astro Turf project officially kick-started some few weeks ago but the contractor seemed to have done a lot of work already.

During the paper’s visit to Abbey’s Park during the week, huge machines were seen digging ground in preparation for the astro turf project to take place.

Dr. Prempeh, affectionately called ‘Napo’, prior to the start of the project, stated that sports development in is constituency is one of his core objectives.

He indicated that the astro turf project would definitely offer appropriate training ground where future Blacks Stars players would be unearthed at Ash Town.

According to him, aside the astro turf, a building at Abbey’s Park, which contains a library and other offices, would also be refurbished for the youth to use.

