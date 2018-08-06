Napo To Meet Press On Double Tracking Tuesday

Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Education Minister

.The Ministry of Education will Tuesday appear at the Meet the Press series to explain the double-tracking system scheduled to be rolled out to augment the Free Senior High School (Free SHS)

The event scheduled to take place at the Ministry of Information would be addressed by the Minister of Education, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, who would be aided by top officials of the ministry.

Tuesday’s event is going to be the minister’s platform to state the position of government in relation to the double-tracking system and help to demystify the myth surrounding the system.

Under the yet to be introduced system, students will send some months in school and break and whiles the first group of students are on vacation, another group will be in school.

It was part of government’s agenda to ensure that no Junior High School graduate is left out of the Free SHS.

Although, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and other government officials have made major pronouncements on the double-tracking system, the sector which would be implementing the agenda has not said anything.

A document spelling details of the programme prepared by the minister on the new system would be rolled out during the media encounter.

Since the government hinted of the new system, there have been resistance from certain quarters with claims that the system would not help the students.

Some of the people leading the onslaught to rubbish the double-tracking system have said the system will fail.

Certain think tanks have attacked the government over its moves to get as many as possible JHS graduate into school but have not proffered solutions to problemto ensure smooth educational system.