Nana’s Win Reduces Video Centres Rates

CASH-STRAPPED football fans in the country can now watch live international football matches at video clubs at sharply reduced fees.

This pleasant news had been made possible following Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s victory in the presidential polls on December 7.

Most of the operators of the video clubs, where international football matches are transmitted live, had sharply reduced their prices, lately.

DAILY GUIDE SPORTS has spotted a signpost of one of the video clubs where the gate fee was pegged at GH¢ 1, which was a 100 percent reduction.

Interestingly, the signpost had ‘Twi’ inscriptions which go like “Nana Nti GH¢ 1,” to wit “Because of Nana Akufo-Addo just GH¢ 1 is being charged.”

The game that was to be transmitted live involved Liverpool and Everton, an English Premier League cracker, which took place on Monday evening.

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, appealed to people to reduce prices of their products immediately the NPP won the polls.

Since his call, which followed the NPP triumph, there had been sharp reduction of prices of all commodities in the Ashanti Region and Ghana at large.

The sharp reduction trend which initially hit various businesses seemed to have veered into the sporting arena, especially in the football world.

Operators of video clubs, who transmit live international football matches for football fans at a fee, had also reduced their fare sharply.

The paper gathered that the move was the video operators’ widow’s mite to make governance easier for Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration.

FROMI.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi