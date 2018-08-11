Nana Woos Otumfuo

President Akufo-Addo exchanging pleasantries with Otumfuo Osei Tutu

President Akufo-Addo has promised to help raise the needed capital in order to complete the over 40-year-old Mother and Baby Unit (MBU) at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

Speaking at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on the first day of his four-day working tour of the Ashanti Region yesterday, President Akufo-Addo stated that he would solicit the support of Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to raise funds to complete the monumental facility.

President Akufo-Addo lauded his wife Rebecca Akufo-Addo for playing an important role in spearheading the construction of a Mother and Baby Unit (MBU) at KATH recently.

“My wife, the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has received numerous praises from Ghanaians for spearheading the construction of an MBU project at KATH, and I want to also help complete the over 40-year-old MBU project.

“I want to complete the project to honour Otumfuo and Asanteman and I may even consider working closely with the Asantehene so that together we could solicit for funds to complete the facility,” the president noted.

The president was accompanied to the Manhyia Palace by top officials of his administration, including Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh, Alan Kyerematen, Frema Osei Opare and Simon Osei-Mensah, among others.

President Akufo-Addo said quality healthcare delivery to the citizenry remains one of his core objectives as leader of Ghana, stressing that surely he would work to complete the KATH MBU facility that had almost been abandoned.

He said, whilst in the region, he would cut the sod to commence the Greater Kumasi Roads project, among others, which are intended to enhance the lives of the citizens.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu, in a brief address, prayed to the almighty God to continue to protect, support and direct President Akufo-Addo to effectively develop the country.

The Asante Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu, who was at the durbar to welcome the president, also commended him for starting the road projects in the Ashanti Region and entreated him to sustain his good works.

The president was given a rousing welcome to Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region, which is the stronghold of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi