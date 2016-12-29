‘Nana will Deliver’

President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A former Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana has said President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should have been President of Ghana long time ago.

Most Reverend Samuel Asante Antwi said the NPP leader has always prepared himself for the opportunity and said he was confident Nana Akufo-Addo will deliver when he is finally sworn in on December 7, 2017.

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo made history on December 7, when against all odds, he defeated incumbent John Dramani Mahama of the ruling NDC who was seeking re-election with over one million votes.

The opposition NPP candidate made sure that President Mahama became a one-term President by securing 53.85% of the votes as against the President’s 44.40%.

The NPP leader will become the 5th President in the 4th Republic when he is finally inaugurated on January 7, 2017.

Apart from President Mahama’s humiliating defeat, the NDC also lost about 49 parliamentary seats to the NPP and are now going into the next dispensation as minority of the house with only 104 seats against the opposition’s 171.

Delivering a message on Christmas Day in Accra, Most Reverend Asante Antwi who is currently the NPP’s Disciplinary Committee Chairman said God has been gracious to Ghanaians through the defeat of the ruling NDC in the December elections.

“So far as I am concerned, he (Nana Addo) is the best. He is the best in so many years. So far as I am concerned, he is the best for the past eight years and it is so in the name of Jesus Christ.”

“God has removed a huge burden from Ghana. He has brought us peace, perfect peace,” he said.

By William Yaw Owusu