Nana Signs Fresh Agreements

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has committed the nation to eight new international agreements.

They include the Constitution for the African Civil Aviation Commission, Protocol on the establishment of the African Monetary Fund, the African Union Convention on Cyber Security and Personal Data Protection treaties and the Road Safety Charter.

The rest are Protocol to the African Charter on Human Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of older persons; Statute of the African Minerals Development Centre Statute of the Pan African Intellectual Property Organisation and the African Union Convention on Cross-Border Cooperation.

He signed the agreements on the sidelines of the just-ended African Union Summit in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

On behalf of the AU Commission, Amira ElFadil, the Commissioner for Social Affairs, thanked President Akufo-Addo for the importance accorded to the key policies instruments to advance the African Union agenda in the areas of roads, maritime, transport, as well as ICT and cyber security.

“By personally signing these instruments, you are as always giving us great inspiration to accelerate the implementation and I thank you,” she said.

On his part, President Akufo-Addo noted that “these are all important building blocks for us all to facilitate the integration of our continent, especially to deal with issues of economic development.”

The President urged other Heads of State to “have an attitude that once the obligations are made on paper, we sign them and bring them into life.”

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent