Nana Seeks Cuban Support

President Akufo-Addo with the Cuban delegation

President Akufo-Addo is leaving no stone unturned in his quest to develop the nation at a faster pace.

He is currently seeking the support and technical assistance of the government of Cuba for the construction of a biolarvicide factory in Ghana.

This is to help manufacture a biolarvicide – an insecticide that kills the mosquito larvae (newly hatched mosquitoes) – in the fight against malaria.

Apart from the production of biolarvicides against malaria, the factory is also to produce bio-fertilizer to boost agricultural productivity and create jobs.

This came to light when the Cuban Ambassador to Ghana, Pedro Luis González Despaign, paid a courtesy call on him at the presidency to congratulate him on his election as President of the Republic on behalf of Cuban President, Raúl Castro.

President Akufo-Addo expressed worry about the fact that the project was abandoned after the exit of the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government in January 2009 and therefore requested for the revival of the project in partnership with the Cuban government.

In many parts of the world where malaria has been completely eradicated – even before the development of effective medication – one of the key strategies adopted was effective vector control.

The Cuban Ambassador expressed his government’s willingness to assist Ghana in this endeavour and would co-operate further in the areas of biopharmaceuticals, education, culture and tourism, construction and sports.

With Ghana being the first country in Africa to establish diplomatic relations with Cuba, Ambassador Despaign indicated that the two countries would continue to strengthen the special relationship between them.

In that regard, he indicated his government’s decision to send a high level delegation to grace Ghana’s 60th independence anniversary slated for March 6.

Touching on the co-operation between Ghana and Cuba in the field of medicine, he stated that a total of 239 Ghanaian students are currently studying medicine in Cuba. In addition to this, he said hundreds of Cuban doctors are currently in the country as part of that country’s medical brigade.

However, the Cuban Ambassador disclosed that Ghana’s outstanding indebtedness in the afore-mentioned areas total US$4,732,700 – a debt incurred over the last 8 years – and urged the government to promptly take action to defray it.

Ambassador Despaign also indicated that Cuba is counting on Ghana to play an advocacy role for the United States government to lift the commercial, economic, and financial embargo imposed on it (Cuba).

President Akufo-Addo later thanked the envoy for his visit and assured him of the strengthening of Ghana’s relations with Cuba during his tenure of office.

President Akufo-Addo also reassured Cuba of Ghana’s continued advocacy in helping to end the blockade against the Caribbean Island.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent